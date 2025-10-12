Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Clashes break out between Pakistan Army, Afghan forces along border areas

Clashes break out between Pakistan Army, Afghan forces along border areas

Former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said said negotiations should take place between Kabul and Islamabad to deal with the terrorist sanctuaries on both sides of the Durand Line

Taliban
Representational Image: The violent exchange began after Taliban forces allegedly opened fire at several Pakistani border posts late Saturday night.
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 8:23 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Clashes broke out between the Pakistan Army and Afghan forces following firing at multiple locations along the Pak-Afghan border in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Dawn reported on Saturday.

The violent exchange began after Taliban forces allegedly opened fire at several Pakistani border posts late Saturday night.

"In a prompt and intense response, Pakistani forces effectively targeted several Afghan border posts," security officials were quoted as saying by Dawn. They added that there were reports of notable damage inflicted on multiple Afghan posts and militant formations.

The firing took place at several key posts, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan, The Express Tribune reported.

Security sources said that the firing was aimed at facilitating the illegal entry of Khwarij -- the state-designated term for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- into Pakistani territory, as reported by The Express Tribune.

"The counteroffensive effectively targeted and destroyed multiple Afghan posts at border. Dozens of Afghan soldiers and Khwarij were killed in retaliatory fire," The Express Tribune reported, citing security sources.

Taliban border forces said that the clashes broke out after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out air strikes on the Afghan capital earlier this week. "In retaliation for the air strikes by Pakistani forces", Taliban border forces in the east are "engaged in heavy clashes against Pakistani forces' posts in various border areas", the Afghan military said in a statement, as reported by Dawn.

Taliban officials from the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost, and Helmand -- all located on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan -- confirmed the clashes.

Islamabad did not confirm that it was behind the attacks, but called on Kabul "to stop harbouring the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on its soil," Dawn reported.

Earlier on Friday, Former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad expressed concern over Pakistan's reported strikes in Kabul, calling them a "huge escalation" which poses dangerous risks.

In a post on X, Khalilzad called for dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul, stating that military escalation is not the answer. He said negotiations should take place between Kabul and Islamabad to deal with the terrorist sanctuaries on both sides of the Durand Line.

Late on Thursday evening, a spokesperson of Afghanistan, Zabihullah, said that an explosion was heard in Kabul; however, no reports of damage have emerged so far, and investigations are underway.

"The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good, the investigation of the incident is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far. The sound of an explosion was heard in Kabul. The investigation is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far, it is all well and good."

On October 10, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly that "collateral damage" cannot be ruled out in response if Pak security forces come under attack and added that "enough is enough," as reported by Dawn.

The escalation by Pakistan comes even as Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is on a week-long visit to India, the first high-level visit from Kabul since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump considers PM Modi as great friend: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to visit India from Oct 13-16

Afghanistan foreign minister says hopeful of stronger ties with India

Canadian FM Anita Anand to visit India; trade, energy, security on agenda

Jaishankar meets US envoy-designate Sergio Gor, discusses India-US ties

Topics :Pakistan Afghanistanborder

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story