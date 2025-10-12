Clashes break out between Pakistan Army, Afghan forces along border areas

Clashes broke out between the Pakistan Army and Afghan forces following firing at multiple locations along the Pak-Afghan border in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Dawn reported on Saturday.

The violent exchange began after Taliban forces allegedly opened fire at several Pakistani border posts late Saturday night.

"In a prompt and intense response, Pakistani forces effectively targeted several Afghan border posts," security officials were quoted as saying by Dawn. They added that there were reports of notable damage inflicted on multiple Afghan posts and militant formations.

The firing took place at several key posts, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan, The Express Tribune reported.

Security sources said that the firing was aimed at facilitating the illegal entry of Khwarij -- the state-designated term for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- into Pakistani territory, as reported by The Express Tribune. "The counteroffensive effectively targeted and destroyed multiple Afghan posts at border. Dozens of Afghan soldiers and Khwarij were killed in retaliatory fire," The Express Tribune reported, citing security sources. Taliban border forces said that the clashes broke out after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out air strikes on the Afghan capital earlier this week. "In retaliation for the air strikes by Pakistani forces", Taliban border forces in the east are "engaged in heavy clashes against Pakistani forces' posts in various border areas", the Afghan military said in a statement, as reported by Dawn.

Taliban officials from the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost, and Helmand -- all located on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan -- confirmed the clashes. Islamabad did not confirm that it was behind the attacks, but called on Kabul "to stop harbouring the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on its soil," Dawn reported. Earlier on Friday, Former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad expressed concern over Pakistan's reported strikes in Kabul, calling them a "huge escalation" which poses dangerous risks. In a post on X, Khalilzad called for dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul, stating that military escalation is not the answer. He said negotiations should take place between Kabul and Islamabad to deal with the terrorist sanctuaries on both sides of the Durand Line.

Late on Thursday evening, a spokesperson of Afghanistan, Zabihullah, said that an explosion was heard in Kabul; however, no reports of damage have emerged so far, and investigations are underway. "The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good, the investigation of the incident is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far. The sound of an explosion was heard in Kabul. The investigation is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far, it is all well and good." On October 10, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly that "collateral damage" cannot be ruled out in response if Pak security forces come under attack and added that "enough is enough," as reported by Dawn.