Muttaqi to meet Ficci members on Monday, to discuss scopes in Afghanistan

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, on the fourth day of his weeklong visit to India, said he planned to meet Indian chambers of commerce and industry over the next two days to discuss opportunities in his country, especially in the mining sector.

The Taliban, who now control Afghanistan, are seeking to repair their ties with New Delhi and are hopeful of Indian public and private sectors increasing investments in the mining and power sectors, and boosting trade and commerce. New Delhi has committed to restarting its development projects in Afghanistan even as the Taliban’s relations with Islamabad have suffered a downturn.

Muttaqi’s visit to India coincides with border clashes between the Taliban and Pakistani forces since Thursday, the day he arrived in New Delhi. Taliban-Pakistan hostilities cast shadow on visit Amid the hostilities between the Taliban and Pakistani forces, the Afghan foreign minister accused “some quarters” in Pakistan of trying to create problems. He said the Taliban had achieved its objectives in the Saturday night clashes and reiterated that there were no members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan. Islamabad has accused the Taliban regime of sheltering TTP terrorists responsible for attacks inside Pakistan. In Islamabad, the Pakistan military claimed it killed more than 200 “Taliban and affiliated terrorists” in border clashes with Afghanistan and admitted to 23 Pakistani soldiers having been killed. In Kabul, the Taliban government said its forces killed 58 Pakistani soldiers. The clashes came days after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out airstrikes inside Afghan territory.

In New Delhi, Muttaqi said Afghanistan wanted a peaceful resolution of its conflict with Pakistan, but if efforts failed, it was capable of deploying “other means.” “We have good relations with the people of Pakistan and the government, but some elements in that country are trying to create problems,” he said. “My country, as history is evidence, is fiercely united in confronting any external invasion.” The Afghan foreign minister said friendly countries, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, had contacted Kabul and urged both sides to stop fighting. “From our side, we have stopped the fighting, and the situation is under control,” he said.

Talks with India focus on trade, connectivity Briefing the media about his talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, Muttaqi said there would soon be Kabul–Delhi passenger flights and air cargo services between Indian cities — Amritsar, Delhi, and Mumbai — and Afghan cities — Kabul and Kandahar. He added that Kabul and New Delhi would set up a joint committee to address trade issues, and India would issue more visas to Afghan nationals for education and medical treatment. Controversy over exclusion of women journalists Muttaqi landed in India on Thursday and held talks with Jaishankar on Friday. He also addressed a press conference that day at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, which drew criticism for reportedly excluding women journalists.

Muttaqi visited the Deoband seminary on Saturday, but his plan to visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal on Sunday was cancelled. He held another press conference at the Afghan Embassy on Sunday afternoon, lasting almost two hours. At this briefing, Muttaqi said the absence of women at Friday’s event was “a technical issue and no other problem,” attributing it to the list of journalists provided to his staff. Women journalists were present in significant numbers at Sunday’s press conference. Opposition leaders and journalists’ organisations had slammed the reported barring of women journalists from the earlier interaction.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday clarified that it had “no involvement in the press interaction” held at the Afghanistan Embassy on Friday. Muttaqi defends stance on women’s education On the treatment of women, Muttaqi claimed that there were 10 million students attending educational institutions, including schools in Afghanistan, of whom 2.8 million were women. “We do not oppose education for women, and there are restrictions only in specific areas,” he said, adding that in an Islamic republic, which Afghanistan is, the rights of all, including men and women, are protected. India-Afghanistan relations set for next phase