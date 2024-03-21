US has unveiled draft UNSC resolution for immediate Gaza ceasefire: Blinken

The United States (US) has put forward a draft resolution before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that calls for "an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages" in the Gaza Strip, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that the US hopes "very much that countries will support" it.

Blinken's remarks came during an interview with Saudi media outlet Al Hadath in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Blinken told Al Hadath, "We actually have a resolution that we put forward right now that's before the UNSC that does call for an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages, and we hope very much that countries will support that."

He added, "I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal. But, of course, we stand with Israel and its right to defend itself, to make sure that October 7 never happens again..."





Blinken's remarks came during a visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss the Israel-Hamas war. Soon after landing in the kingdom on Wednesday, Blinken met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It was the first leg of his regional tour, which will include Egypt on Thursday and then Israel. It is Blinken's sixth trip to West Asia (Middle East) since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

During the interview, Blinken also said that at the same time, it was imperative that protecting civilians "who are in harm's way" and "suffering so terribly" be treated as a priority, along with getting them humanitarian assistance.

"We've been leading the effort to do that, to get more in, to get more to the people who need it. We are pressing on that as hard as we can," said the US diplomat.





Blinken was responding to a question by Al Hadath on how the US could be seen pressuring Israel for an immediate ceasefire while Washington was continuing to provide it financial and military support and vetoing any resolution at the UN calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The US has vetoed previous UNSC votes on the nearly six-month war, including objecting in February to the use of the term "immediate" in a draft submitted by Algeria calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

However, the US has recently increased pressure on its ally, Israel, while also insisting that Hamas must immediately release the hostages taken by its militants during its October 7 attacks on Israel.

According to AFP, the US had been negotiating an alternative text since blocking the Algerian draft resolution in February.





However, diplomatic sources have told the news agency that this alternative text, which focused on support for a six-week truce in exchange for the release of hostages, had little chance of winning approval.

AFP has reported that a new version stresses "the need for an immediate and durable ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides, enable the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, and alleviate suffering... in conjunction with the release of hostages still held". However, no vote had been scheduled on this text at the time of filing.

(With agency inputs)



(With agency inputs)