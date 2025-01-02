Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt announces $500,000 relief assistance to earthquake-hit Vanuatu

Govt announces $500,000 relief assistance to earthquake-hit Vanuatu

India on Thursday announced an assistance of USD 500,000 to the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu to help it deal with destruction caused by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake last month.

earthquake
The earthquake struck near Vanuatu's coast in the South Pacific Ocean on December 17 (File Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Thursday announced an assistance of USD 500,000 to the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu to help it deal with destruction caused by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake last month.

New Delhi conveyed to Vanuatu its readiness to extend all possible support to people of the country in this time of "difficulty".

The earthquake struck near Vanuatu's coast in the South Pacific Ocean on December 17 causing major destruction and loss of lives.

"As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Vanuatu, the government of India extends a relief assistance of USD 500,000 to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said India has firmly stood by Vanuatu during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters.

"An important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, is disaster risk reduction and management," the MEA said.

Also Read

Premium

After 2024 report card, ministers get ready for work on New Year's Day

Centre not to release the Good Governance Index 2023; what is it?

AB-PMJAY significantly reduced cancer patients' financial burden: PM Modi

Over 620k applicants for 127k opportunities under PM Internship Scheme

Year of judicial milestones: Landmark SC verdicts, policy shifts in 2024

India is committed to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder in the region, it said.

"India extended its deep condolences to the Government and the people of Vanuatu for the damage and destruction caused by this unprecedented disaster and conveyed its readiness to extend all possible support and assistance in this time of difficulty," the MEA said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt approves Rs 29 cr grant to develop Sri Lanka's north boatyard

Man crosses over illegally into Pak to marry Facebook friend, lands in jail

'Foreign policy positioned Bharat as Vishwabandhu,' EAM looks back at 2024

Internet shutdowns face legal uncertainty, says Pak telecom authority

Racket facilitating entry of Bangladeshi nationals busted in Delhi, 4 held

Topics :indian governmentMinistry of External AffairsMEAS JaishankarIndo pacific tiesIndo pacific regionIndo pacific

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story