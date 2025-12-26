US, Russia were concerned about Pak's nuclear weapons: Declassified files

The documents, made public following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, contain verbatim records of meetings and phone conversations between the two leaders between 2001 and 2008.

‘Don’t need religious nuts with nuclear weapons’: Bush

In another document, both leaders described Pakistan’s nuclear situation as making them “nervous.” They expressed fears that nuclear technology from Pakistan may have been secretly transferred to countries such as Iran and North Korea.

Putin told Bush that uranium of Pakistani origin had been found in Iranian centrifuges, pointing to possible illegal transfers. “They found uranium of Pakistani origin in the centrifuges. It was of Pakistani origin. That makes me nervous,” Putin said.

Bush acknowledged the issue, replying, “Yes, the stuff the Iranians forgot to tell the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about. That’s a violation. It makes us nervous, too.”