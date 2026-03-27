US views India with deep respect: Under Secy of War concludes India visit

US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby concluded his visit to India, where he met with senior officials to advance key elements of the 2026 National Defence Strategy. His visit saw discussions aimed at advancing the framework for the India-US defence partnership.

Colby's visit to India concluded on Thursday. He arrived here on Tuesday.

During his visit to India, Colby met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. He also co-chaired the US-India Defence Policy Group meeting with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The discussions advanced the Framework for the India-US Major Defence Partnership that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in October 2025.

The official statement shared by Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell noted how the framework calls for the United States and India to expand operational coordination, information sharing, regional and global cooperation, and defence industrial, science, and technology cooperation. His visit also included consultations with Ambassador Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. The statement highlighted that Under Secretary Colby also delivered remarks in New Delhi at the Ananta Centre, where he emphasised the durability of the India-US partnership and laid out a framework to help guide the two nations' defence and strategic cooperation.

He highlighted that the United States and India benefit from an Indo-Pacific where no power can dominate the region, and noted that his country believes that India will play a central role in ensuring a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. Colby said the United States views India with deep respect--as a republic of continental scale, as a nation with a proud strategic tradition, and as a country whose decisions will profoundly shape the future of the Indo-Pacific and the international landscape more broadly. "Our two countries, of course, differ in history, geography, and perspective in important ways. Yet we share something fundamental: a conviction that the future of Asia should be determined by sovereign nations able to chart their own course," he said.