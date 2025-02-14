USAID may have played a role in 2020 US polls, 2024 Indian elections: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Indian time) did not dismiss the possibility of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) influencing India's Lok Sabha elections last year.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump was questioned about USAID’s involvement in both the 2020 US presidential elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"It (USAID) could have had a role in Indian elections. Bad things happened in 2020 and in 2024," Trump said. Adding, "But the 2024 US polls were too big to rig. But I think they probably tried. We are looking to go to a system where there is one-day voting, voter ID and paper ballots ... when they do that we will clean it up really well ... bad things happen," Trump said.

He further described the 2024 election as a "great one", saying it provided him with the opportunity to collaborate with PM Modi and strengthen US-India relations.

The Trump administration has taken decisive action against USAID, implementing a global stop-work directive that halts most aid initiatives, except for essential food relief efforts.

As a result, a majority of USAID employees have been placed on leave, with those stationed overseas being recalled.

BJP MP demands probe into USAID funding

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urged the government to investigate organisations receiving USAID funding, alleging that many of them were responsible for unrest in the country and had affiliations with the Congress party.

During the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Dubey claimed these organisations were involved in protests against the Agniveer programme, advocated for caste-based censuses, and supported Naxal activities.

His comments triggered protests from Congress MPs, who attempted to raise a point of order. However, presiding officer Sandhya Ray ruled that such interventions were not permitted during Zero Hour.

Dubey also asserted that Trump had shut down USAID, arguing that the agency had been using its funds to destabilise governments worldwide.