Navy, defence forces maintaining continuous surveillance: Vice Admiral

Vice Admiral AN Pramod on Monday confirmed that surveillance was being maintained to monitor potential threats. Speaking during a Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) press briefing, Vice Admiral Pramod assured the nation that these operations cover a wide range of threats, including drones, high-speed missiles and aircraft, with special attention given to both fighter jets and surveillance aircraft.

military tensions between India and Pakistan remain high following the terror attack on 22 April in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack triggered a series of military responses, and in the wake of heightened hostilities, the DGMOs of both countries are holding talks to address the ongoing situation.

Speaking on the efforts being undertaken by the Indian Navy and other defence forces, the Vice Admiral said, "Effectively using multiple sensors and inputs, we are maintaining continuous surveillance to degrade or neutralise threats as they emerge or manifest."

To facilitate this, India has implemented a multi-layered fleet air defence mechanism, which includes various sensors, radars and surveillance systems, all of which are part of a broader effort to counter a wide array of potential threats in the airspace, from low-flying drones to high-speed missiles and enemy aircraft.

"All these are conducted under the umbrella of a comprehensive and effective layered fleet air defence mechanism that caters for all threats, be it drones, high-speed missiles or aircraft, both fighters as well as surveillance aircraft," he added.

During the conference, Air Marshal AK Bharti also confirmed that all Indian military bases remain fully operational. He stated, "I would like to emphatically state that, in spite of some minor damage incurred, all our military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational, and ready to undertake any further missions, should the need so arise."