Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs
PM Modi has been chairing regular meetings with the top government functionaries involved in the country's military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 | Image:X/@PMOIndia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting, which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, ahead of a scheduled talk between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting. 

ALSO READ: Op Sindoor: Satellite images show strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan, PoK

Modi has been chairing regular meetings with the top government functionaries involved in the country's military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

India and Pakistan on Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs)-level talks between India and Pakistan are set to be held on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt extends financial aid to Maldives via rollover of $50 mn Treasury Bill

After Pahalgam attack, India told nations it will strike Pak's terror infra

US advocates 'direct dialogue' between India-Pak after de-escalation

Operation Sindoor: Here are key takeaways from DGMOs' press conference

India's strikes on 8 Pak military facilities forced Islamabad to seek truce

Topics :Operation Sindoor NewsOperation SindoorPahalgam attackIndo-Pak issues

First Published: May 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story