All military bases, equipment operational, ready for next mission: Air Marshal

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Monday confirmed that all Indian military bases remain fully operational during the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) press briefing. "I would like to emphatically state that, in spite of some minor damage incurred, all our military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational, and ready to undertake any further missions, should the need so arise," Air Marshal Bharti stated. Pakistani drone and rocket attacks failed to pierce the multi-tiered air defence system, the Indian armed forces also stated. Pakistani drone and rocket attacks failed to pierce the multi-tiered air defence system, the Indian armed forces also stated.

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the three armed forces held a joint press conference to brief on Operation Sindoor . Air Marshal AK Bharti described the failure of Pakistani missile and rocket attacks, stating, “Pakistan's missiles missed the target; even long-range rockets did not work for them.”

Air Marshal Bharti also shared maps of the camps that were targeted by India.

"PL-15 missile, which is of Chinese origin; this missile has missed its target, and you can see the pieces of it which are available with us. Another weapon that was found was long-range rockets. We have talked about the Loiter munitions and unmanned aerial systems... All these have been brought down by our trained crew and Air Defence system," he said.

Citing the government's improved defence investment, Air Marshal Bharti said, “Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time... another highlight has been the stellar performance of the Akash system.”

"Numerous waves of drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles employed by Pakistan were also thwarted by the indigenously developed soft and hard kill counter-UAS systems and the well-trained Indian air defence personnel," he said.

"It is unfortunate that the Pakistani military chose to intervene," the Air Marshal said, emphasising that Operation Sindoor was targeted by terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 civilian, most of whom were tourists.