India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks rescheduled for today evening: What we know

Discussions between the Directors General of Military Operations of India (DGMOs) and Pakistan have been delayed by a few hours and are now slated to begin on Monday at 5:00 pm.

Pakistan's DGMO had contacted Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on May 10, and they agreed that both sides would stop firing and military operations on land, in the air, and at sea starting from 5:00 pm Indian time that day. Although both sides had issued orders to implement the agreement, violations from the Pakistani side took place within hours.

'High-value targets' eliminated

On Sunday, May 11, Lt Gen Ghai, Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti, and Director General of Naval Operations Vice-Admiral AN Pramod revealed the details of 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched in the aftermath of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Lt Gen Ghai stated that more than 100 terrorists were killed in the May 7 operation, in which nine terrorist camps were targeted after careful deliberations. He added that between May 7 and 10, the Pakistan Army had suffered casualties of 35 to 40 soldiers during the military exchanges.

The May 7 strikes also killed some 'high-value targets', such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudassir Ahmad, who were involved in the hijacking of IC 814 in 1999 and the Pulwama attack in 2019.

Air Marshal Bharti stated that the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots who participated in Operation Sindoor were back home, and that the operation's objective had been accomplished.

Also Read

Operation Sindoor's objective

India carried out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours of May 7, in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks, in which 26 people were killed.

India also downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a series of punitive measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the shutdown of the Attari border for all movements. (This story has been updated)