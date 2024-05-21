Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Vice Prez Dhankhar to visit Iran to pay condolence on demise of Raisi: MEA

Vice Prez Dhankhar to visit Iran to pay condolence on demise of Raisi: MEA

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences on the demise of Raisi

Jagdeep Dhankar
xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the embassy of Iran here on Tuesday to convey India's condolences on the loss. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:57 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will fly to Iran on Wednesday to attend an official ceremony to pay condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.

"Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on May 22 to attend official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in an unfortunate helicopter crash on May 19," an MEA statement said on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences on the demise of Raisi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the embassy of Iran here on Tuesday to convey India's condolences on the loss.

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region in the northwestern part of the country, Iran state media reported.

Raisi, 63, and his entourage were heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday.

Iran Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: May 21 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

