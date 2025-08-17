Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Wang to meet PM Modi during two-day visit, holds talks with Jaishankar

Wang to meet PM Modi during two-day visit, holds talks with Jaishankar

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet PM Modi and hold talks with Jaishankar and NSA Doval during his two-day visit to India, focusing on border issues and upcoming bilateral meetings.

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Wang Yi
Since then, Jaishankar has met Wang on the sidelines of multilateral forums, including a meeting in Beijing in July, while Doval last met Wang in June. | (Photo: PTI)
Archis MohanBS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
During his two-day visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, on Monday evening to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China later this month.   Wang will also hold the 24th round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary issue with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday. Later in the evening, Wang will call on Modi. Both Wang and Doval are designated special representatives for the boundary talks.   Some of the issues likely to be discussed during Wang and Jaishankar’s meeting include further de-escalation on the border, resumption of direct flight services, and border trade through all the designated trade points — Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathula Pass in Sikkim.   According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Wang will call on PM Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence at 5:30 pm on Tuesday. The PM will travel to Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 and September 1, after his visit to Japan starting on August 29. In Tianjin, Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.   NSA Doval had travelled to China in December last year and held the SR talks with Wang. Since then, Jaishankar has met Wang on the sidelines of multilateral forums, including a meeting in Beijing in July, while Doval last met Wang in June.   The Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan on October 23, 2024, helped overcome friction after the Galwan Valley military clashes of June 2020, paving the way for the normalisation of ties between the two countries, including a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok. 
 
 
 

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia china tradeIndia China relationsIndia China tensionIndia China border rowWang YiS Jaishankar

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

