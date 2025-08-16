Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with South Korean foreign minister Hyun

India and South Korea on Saturday resolved to expand their strategic partnership by boosting cooperation in the areas of semiconductor, clean energy, defence and artificial intelligence.

Ways to ramp up the overall bilateral cooperation figured prominently in talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his visiting South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun.

"Held productive discussions on advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime and people-to-people exchanges as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, clean energy and defence," the external affairs minister said in a post on X.

Jaishankar said he and Hyun also exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global developments.

Jaishankar said he and Hyun also exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global developments. "Appreciated our deepening convergences and growing engagement as our Special Strategic Partnership completes 10 years," he added. In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar also thanked Seoul for its condemnation of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. The external affairs minister also made a mention of Seoul's support to an Indian parliamentary delegation that visited South Korea in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. "You have been barely a month in the job (as the foreign minister), the fact that you are here literally a day after your National Day, and our National Day, says a lot really about the value we attach to the relationship," Jaishankar said.