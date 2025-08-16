Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Japanese PM Ishiba offers condolences to PM Modi over flood deaths

Japanese PM Ishiba offers condolences to PM Modi over flood deaths

Heavy monsoon rains over the past weeks have triggered floods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and neighbouring states

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru
Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on Saturday conveyed condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the loss of lives in the recent floods that have devastated parts of northern India claiming more than 100 lives in three states.
 
I am deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the flood that occurred in the northern part of India, Ishiba said in a message to PM Modi. 
On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. 
I would also like to express my sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the injured, the prime minister was quoted as saying in a statement released by his office. 
Heavy monsoon rains over the past weeks have triggered floods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and neighbouring states, displacing thousands of people and causing widespread damage to homes, crops and infrastructure. 
 
Cloudburst-induced flash floods struck Chisoti en route the Machail Mata temple in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, leaving 60 persons dead and over 100 others injured. As of Saturday, 82 people are still missing.
 
Since August 13, Himachal Pradesh has recorded three cloudbursts, three flash floods, four flood incidents, and two landslides. While there was one death and another person swept away in a swelled Parvati river on August 14, several disaster-hit districts witnessed massive destruction, with 472 roads closed for traffic, houses damaged, and vehicles washed away.
 
On August 5, many hotels, houses and homestays in Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand were razed due to flash floods in the Khir Ganga river. The administration confirmed one death and 68 missing in the disaster. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiFloodsJapan

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

