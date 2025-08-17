Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan Navy boosts fleet with third Hangor-class submarine from China

Pakistan Navy boosts fleet with third Hangor-class submarine from China

Pakistan Navy launched its third Hangor-class submarine in Wuhan, built under a China-Pakistan deal for eight vessels that aim to boost 'maritime security'

Pakistan China submarine launch
Pakistan Navy's third Hangor-class submarine launching ceremony in Wuhan, China. (Photo: Pakistan Navy)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Pakistan Navy announced the launch of its third Hangor-class submarine in China, marking another step in its $5 billion submarine acquisition programme with Beijing. The submarine, named PNS/M Mangro (Desig), was launched on Thursday, August 14, at the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group’s Shuangliu Base in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province. The Pakistan Navy released a statement and video of the event on Friday.
 
Vice Admiral Abdul Samad, Pakistan’s deputy chief of naval staff (Projects-2), officiated the ceremony as chief guest. According to a report by Dawn, he said the Hangor-class submarines’ advanced sensors and weaponry would “be instrumental in sustaining regional power equilibrium and ensuring maritime stability".
 

Why this matters to Pakistan

 
The Hangor-class programme is central to Pakistan’s naval modernisation. The deal, signed in 2015 with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company (CSOC), envisages eight submarines: four to be built in China and the remaining four at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) under a Transfer of Technology arrangement.
 
The first Hangor-class submarine was launched in April 2024, and the second in March this year. With PNS/M Mangro now launched, Pakistan has taken delivery of three vessels, with the remainder scheduled before 2028.
 
The AIP-equipped Hangor boats give Pakistan longer underwater endurance in its bid to narrow traditional rival India’s advantage in stealth and patrol persistence. However, India maintains a larger and more advanced surface and undersea fleet overall.
 

All about Hangor-class submarines

 
According to a report by The Indian Express, the Hangor-class is an export variant of China’s Type 039A Yuan-class diesel-electric attack submarine. It is named after the original PNS Hangor, which famously sank India’s INS Khukri in the 1971 war.
 
The submarines are equipped with four diesel engines, an air independent propulsion (AIP) system that allows them to stay submerged for extended periods, and six 21-inch torpedo tubes. They can also launch anti-ship missiles and Pakistan’s Babur-3 subsonic cruise missile with a reported range of 450 km.
 
Each submarine displaces about 2,800 tonnes, measures 76 metres in length and 8.4 metres in width, making it larger than India’s Kalavari-class Scorpene submarines. This gives the crew more space and greater endurance, though it reduces manoeuvrability in shallow waters.
 
Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told Global Times that the Hangor-class features strong underwater combat capabilities, “including comprehensive sensor systems, excellent stealth characteristics, high mobility, long endurance and formidable firepower.” He added that the cooperation reflects “a high level of strategic mutual trust and deep friendship” between China and Pakistan, contributing to regional security.
 

How they compare to India

 
The Hangor-class is seen as a counterpart to India’s Kalavari-class, based on the French Scorpene design. India currently operates six Kalavari-class submarines, with three more on the way. While both use diesel-electric propulsion, the Pakistani boats gain an edge with built-in AIP, enabling longer underwater operations.
 
However, analysts note that India’s Kalavari-class may retain superior armaments, with German-made torpedoes and French Exocet anti-ship missiles. The Indian Navy is also working to retrofit an indigenous AIP system to its fleet.
 

Beijing’s role in Pakistan’s military modernisation

 
The submarine programme is part of a wider pattern of Chinese support to Pakistan’s defence sector. In recent years, Pakistan has inducted Chinese-built JF-17 fighter aircraft, HQ-9/P long-range air defence systems, and most recently Z-10ME attack helicopters. 
 
According to statements from China’s Ministry of National Defense, Beijing is “willing to share its achievements in equipment development with friendly countries, including Pakistan". 
 
At an earlier briefing on August 8, China’s Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Jiang Bin stressed that China–Pakistan defence cooperation was "not targeted at any third party". He said Beijing was willing to share its equipment development achievements with friendly countries like Pakistan.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaishankar meets South Korea's new foreign minister, vows deeper ties

Japanese PM Ishiba offers condolences to PM Modi over flood deaths

Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with South Korean foreign minister Hyun

India hails Trump-Putin Alaska summit, calls peace efforts 'commendable'

Foreign Secy Misri begins Nepal visit on Sunday ahead of Oli's India trip

Topics :Indian NavyChina-PakistanPakistan navyPakistan India-Pakistan conflictBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story