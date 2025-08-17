Pakistan Navy boosts fleet with third Hangor-class submarine from China

The Pakistan Navy announced the launch of its third Hangor-class submarine in China, marking another step in its $5 billion submarine acquisition programme with Beijing. The submarine, named PNS/M Mangro (Desig), was launched on Thursday, August 14, at the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group’s Shuangliu Base in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province. The Pakistan Navy released a statement and video of the event on Friday.

Vice Admiral Abdul Samad, Pakistan’s deputy chief of naval staff (Projects-2), officiated the ceremony as chief guest. According to a report by Dawn, he said the Hangor-class submarines’ advanced sensors and weaponry would “be instrumental in sustaining regional power equilibrium and ensuring maritime stability".

Why this matters to Pakistan The Hangor-class programme is central to Pakistan’s naval modernisation. The deal, signed in 2015 with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company (CSOC), envisages eight submarines: four to be built in China and the remaining four at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) under a Transfer of Technology arrangement. The first Hangor-class submarine was launched in April 2024 , and the second in March this year. With PNS/M Mangro now launched, Pakistan has taken delivery of three vessels, with the remainder scheduled before 2028. The AIP-equipped Hangor boats give Pakistan longer underwater endurance in its bid to narrow traditional rival India’s advantage in stealth and patrol persistence. However, India maintains a larger and more advanced surface and undersea fleet overall.

All about Hangor-class submarines According to a report by The Indian Express, the Hangor-class is an export variant of China’s Type 039A Yuan-class diesel-electric attack submarine. It is named after the original PNS Hangor, which famously sank India’s INS Khukri in the 1971 war. The submarines are equipped with four diesel engines, an air independent propulsion (AIP) system that allows them to stay submerged for extended periods, and six 21-inch torpedo tubes. They can also launch anti-ship missiles and Pakistan’s Babur-3 subsonic cruise missile with a reported range of 450 km. Each submarine displaces about 2,800 tonnes, measures 76 metres in length and 8.4 metres in width, making it larger than India’s Kalavari-class Scorpene submarines. This gives the crew more space and greater endurance, though it reduces manoeuvrability in shallow waters.

Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told Global Times that the Hangor-class features strong underwater combat capabilities, “including comprehensive sensor systems, excellent stealth characteristics, high mobility, long endurance and formidable firepower.” He added that the cooperation reflects “a high level of strategic mutual trust and deep friendship” between China and Pakistan, contributing to regional security. How they compare to India The Hangor-class is seen as a counterpart to India’s Kalavari-class, based on the French Scorpene design. India currently operates six Kalavari-class submarines, with three more on the way. While both use diesel-electric propulsion, the Pakistani boats gain an edge with built-in AIP, enabling longer underwater operations.

However, analysts note that India’s Kalavari-class may retain superior armaments, with German-made torpedoes and French Exocet anti-ship missiles. The Indian Navy is also working to retrofit an indigenous AIP system to its fleet. Beijing’s role in Pakistan’s military modernisation The submarine programme is part of a wider pattern of Chinese support to Pakistan’s defence sector. In recent years, Pakistan has inducted Chinese-built JF-17 fighter aircraft, HQ-9/P long-range air defence systems, and most recently Z-10ME attack helicopters. Also Read: China provided Pakistan with satellite support, says Indian defence group According to statements from China’s Ministry of National Defense, Beijing is “willing to share its achievements in equipment development with friendly countries, including Pakistan".