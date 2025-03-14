When Zambia replicated Bihar's programme to give bicycles to school girls

A recent study of the impact of two programmes that provided bicycles to schoolgirls, one in Bihar and the other in Zambia, has noted that these initiatives proved to be more efficient in achieving their objectives compared to direct cash transfers.

The Zambian programme was launched in 2009, three years after the Bihar initiative to empower schoolgirls (2006) and with similar objectives. However, as the study found, there were also some unintended consequences of the schemes, especially in rural Zambia.

According to recent follow-up research on the Zambian programme, the distribution of bicycles to schoolgirls improved socioeconomic status and reduced domestic violence, but it also led to higher rates of early marriage and pregnancy among recipients. Researchers attributed this ‘empowerment paradox’ to an increased perceived value of girls in marriage markets, evidenced by a rise in ‘bride prices’, the study noted.

The study of Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Balika Cycle Yojana, launched in 2006, and the Bicycle for Empowerment and Education Programme (BEEP), launched in rural Zambia in 2009, found that mobility interventions like bicycles, despite differences in socioeconomic and cultural contexts, can significantly improve educational and empowerment outcomes. In Bihar, where the researchers used a large household survey, the study found a 32 per cent increase in girls' age-appropriate enrolment and a 40 per cent reduction in the gender gap for secondary education. The analysis also compared girls’ school enrolment in rural areas of Bihar and those of neighbouring Jharkhand to show that the observed differences were attributable solely to the programme.

According to the study, the greatest gains were observed in villages located farther from schools, where distance posed the most significant barrier for girls. This finding suggests that reducing both the physical and safety costs of commuting played a pivotal role in the programme's success, the researchers noted. The Bihar initiative improved enrolment and also led to an 18 per cent increase in the number of girls appearing for secondary school exams and a 12 per cent rise in pass rates. “Compared to direct cash transfer programmes in the region, the bicycle initiative proved to be a cost-effective strategy as it simultaneously increased both household incentives to prioritise education and the effective supply of schooling by making it more accessible,” the study has noted.

According to the study conducted by Nishith Prakash and Sahil Pawar of Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, and Vagisha Pandey, an independent researcher, both programmes effectively addressed physical barriers to schooling, leading to measurable gains in access, participation, and retention. In Zambia, notable differences emerged based on whether families contributed to the cost of the bicycles. The authors studied two treatment arms—one in which a small fee was charged from the beneficiaries' families towards maintenance, checks, and spare parts of the bicycle, and another in which no fee was charged, the study has stated. The research found that girls who received the bicycle with a small cost to their family reported higher levels of aspirations, self-image, and a desire to delay marriage and pregnancy.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2024 ranked India 112th globally in terms of gender disparity in educational attainment (World Economic Forum, 2024). In India, the enrolment of girls in primary and secondary schools has increased modestly, but the literacy gap between men and women remains at 17.2 percentage points. The report indicated a slight decline in India’s gender parity levels in educational attainment compared to previous years, the study noted, and underlined the importance of programmes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, mid-day meal initiatives, and conditional cash transfers. The two programmes, in Bihar and Zambia, incentivised families to invest in girls' education by reinforcing the perception of schooling as a valuable and attainable goal. The programme in Bihar provided bicycles to girls transitioning to grade 9, enabling them to commute to school more easily and safely.