India, Mauritius sign MoU to boost cooperation against financial crimes

ED in its media statement said that MoU was exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the PM of Mauritius Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 12:07 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India, and the Financial Crimes Commission (FCC) of  Mauritius, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in combating financial crimes, including money laundering, corruption, fraud, asset recovery, and the financing of illicit activities.   ED in its media statement said that MoU was exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the PM of Mauritius Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam.  
“The signing of this MoU marks a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation in financial crime enforcement and ensuring a more coordinated approach to tackling transnational financial threats.   By strengthening its partnerships with key international agencies, India is reinforcing its commitment to global financial integrity and ensuring that illicit assets do not remain beyond the reach of justice,” ED said in a statement. 
The law enforcement and economic intelligence agency further noted that this agreement aligns with India’s broader efforts to enhance international cooperation in asset recovery, as outlined in its commitments under FATF (Financial Action Task Force) recommendations and other global anti-money laundering frameworks.
First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

