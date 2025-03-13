Kuki-Zo Council ends shutdown in Manipur, opposes free movement plan

The Kuki-Zo Council in Manipur on Thursday lifted the indefinite shutdown in the hill areas imposed since March 9 midnight, but remains firm in opposing the free movement announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the council said in a statement.

"While the shutdown has been lifted from Thursday evening, it is imperative to clarify that the free movement, as announced by the Home Ministry, shall be vehemently opposed by the Kuki-Zo people, as it undermines and dilutes the justice process," the statement read.

On March 1, Shah had directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

There has been an indefinite shutdown in Kuki-Zo areas since Saturday after a youth died and over 40 were injured after protestors clashed with security forces in Kangpokpi district while trying to prevent the movement of a bus from Imphal through their zone.

Reaffirming its demand for a separate political administration, the council emphasised that this is essential to ensure justice, peace and progress for its people.

It also urged relevant authorities to recognise and respect their legitimate demands and work toward a peaceful resolution that upholds justice and security for the Kuki-Zo community.

The council also informed that the body of Lalgouthang Singsit, who was killed during a protest by Kuki demonstrators at Gamghiphai in Kangpokpi district on March 8, was laid to rest at the Kuki-Zo Martyr Cemetery in Phaijang within the district.