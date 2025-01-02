'Won't hurt India's interests, but...': Bangladesh Army chief on Northeast

Bangladesh will not do anything that conflicts with India's strategic interests, Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said in an interview with a local publication on Monday. However, he emphasised that this commitment depends on New Delhi also refraining from actions contrary to Dhaka's interests, such as denying it its fair share of water.

In an interview with Prothom Alo, Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, characterised India-Bangladesh relations as a "give-and-take relationship" while describing China as "a partner in our development".

India-Bangladesh ties: a 'give-and-take relationship'

General Waker described India-Bangladesh relations as "a give-and-take relationship," noting, "A large number of their (India's) people are working in Bangladesh, formally and informally. Many people go for medical treatment to India from here. We buy a lot of goods from them. So, India has a lot of interests in Bangladesh's stability."

General Waker stressed that relations "must be based on fairness," remarking, "Any country will want to get benefits from the other. There is nothing wrong in that. If we won't extract our benefits, then we are to blame too."

He further stated that Dhaka "must look into" unresolved issues and ensuring fairness in bilateral ties, adding, "We have to maintain good relations based on equality. The people in no way should feel India is dominating over us, which goes against our interests. People should not feel this in any way."

Bangladesh will not act against India's interests, but...

When asked about Bangladesh’s role in ensuring security in India's northeast — an area where New Delhi received support from the previous government in Dhaka — General Waker emphasised, "... We will not do anything with our neighbour that goes against their strategic interests." This appeared to reference reported concerns in New Delhi about militants and rebels in its northeast potentially receiving support from within Bangladesh.

However, he also appeared to set conditions, stating, "At the same time, we will expect that our neighbour does nothing that is contrary to our interests. When we look after their interests, they will look after our interests with equal importance."

General Waker outlined Bangladesh’s key interests as avoiding unrest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, maintaining stability along the Myanmar border, preventing alleged violence against Bangladeshi citizens along its borders with India, and ensuring Dhaka receives its fair share of water from the shared rivers.

General Waker stated that there was "no problem" in respecting India's strategic interests, provided that India reciprocates in kind. "Let the relations be on equal footing," he said.

General Waker's remarks follow the recent removal of the security clearance requirement for Pakistani citizens applying for Bangladeshi visas, a move that could have security implications for India's northeast amid concerns that extremist groups might exploit Bangladesh's shifting political landscape. On December 2, Bangladesh's interim government announced that Pakistani citizens no longer need a 'no objection' clearance from the Security Services Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs to obtain visas, ThePrint reported.

The policy, introduced in 2019, was lifted just a day before Pakistan's high commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Khaleda Zia. Historically aligned with Pakistan, Zia’s BNP has maintained closer ties with groups like the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), contrasting with Sheikh Hasina's pro-India Awami League. Following Hasina's ouster in August, Indian security officials, especially in Assam, are reportedly on high alert over a possible extremist resurgence.

In the 1990s, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Bangladesh's Directorate General of Forces Intelligence allegedly facilitated hideouts for northeast Indian groups like ULFA in Bangladesh. While Hasina's government dismantled these networks post-2009, expelling or extraditing militants to India, experts fear political instability under the interim government and a potential BNP return to power could reverse these gains.

China is 'very important' to Bangladesh

When asked about relations with China, particularly regarding defence cooperation, General Waker stated, "China is a partner in our development. They have investment in Bangladesh. So China is very important to us." He also highlighted that Bangladesh's armed forces "use a lot of weapons from China," noting that the weapons provided by Beijing are "comparatively inexpensive."

Praising Bangladesh's foreign policy of "friendship towards all, malice towards none" as "excellent," he emphasised, "We must maintain a balance as we go ahead."

When asked about relations with the United States (US), General Waker offered a brief reply: "Our relations with them are good too. We will continue to maintain this."

India-Bangladesh relations have faced significant strain

Relations between India and Bangladesh have faced significant strain following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 77, after massive anti-government protests in August 2024 ended her 16-year rule. Forced to leave the country, Hasina fled to India on August 5 and has since lived in exile, her last known official location being a military airbase near New Delhi.

Tensions between the two nations have further worsened under Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who assumed power days after Hasina's departure. Attacks on Hindus and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh have added to the discord. Bangladesh's interim government has officially requested Hasina's return to Dhaka and revoked her diplomatic passport.