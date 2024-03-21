Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Working with India to hold those behind Pannun murder plot accountable: US

Working with India to hold those behind Pannun murder plot accountable: US

An Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, was charged by federal prosecutors in November last year in connection with his involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun, who holds dual citizenship

India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The United States is working with the Indian government to hold accountable those behind a plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, according to the Biden administration.

An Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, was charged by federal prosecutors in November last year in connection with his involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada. US federal prosecutors have charged that Gupta was working with an Indian government employee and had agreed to pay an assassin $1,00,000 to kill Pannun, who lives in New York City.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

During a Congressional hearing on Wednesday, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, "This is a serious issue. A serious issue between the United States and India. The Department of Justice has alleged that an Indian citizen at the behest of someone working in the Indian government has attempted to kill an American citizen on American soil. We take this in the administration incredibly seriously and have raised it at the highest levels with India."

"We are at the moment working with India to encourage India to hold accountable, those responsible for this terrible crime. What we can see is that India itself has announced that they have created a committee of inquiry to look into this matter and we ask them to work quickly and transparently to make sure justice is done," Lu said.

Lu was responding to a question from Congressman Dean Phillips from Minnesota, who asked if sanctions similar to those placed on more than 500 individuals relating to the killing of Lexie Navalny in Russia are being considered for those believed to be behind the plot to kill Pannun.

Also Read

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Has the fallout from the Pannun incident really been capped?

Family of Indian national charged in plot to kill Pannun approaches SC

Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun threatens to blow up AI flight on Nov 19

India committed to rule of law: PM Modi on Pannun assassination plot

US Fed keeps key rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% for 5th straight meeting

China to launch 'intl manhunt' to target officials involved in graft in BRI

India criticises model for UNSC reform presented by Uniting for Consensus

PM Modi's Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather there: MEA

Will not tolerate any act of cross-border terrorism: Pakistan's PM Sharif

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US India relations separatist leadersGurpatwant Singh Pannun

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story