Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Yunus vows to uphold minority rights in B'desh during constitutional reform

Yunus vows to uphold minority rights in B'desh during constitutional reform

Yunus noted the role of religion in the country and reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining religious harmony

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus
We are committed to safeguarding the religious freedom of every citizen of the country: Yunus | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi/Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday said any constitutional amendments would uphold religious freedom and minority rights, asserting that minorities will continue to enjoy the same rights as the majority Muslim population.

The head of the interim government made the comments during a meeting with US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Chair Stephen Schneck here, according to a post on his official social media handle.

"We are striving hard to build religious harmony in the country," Yunus said.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh has '2 chicken necks', far more vulnerable, says Himanta Sarma

On being asked about the activities of the reform commissions and the proposed constitutional changes after last year's uprising that ousted former premier Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime, Yunus said that "any constitutional amendments would uphold religious freedom and minority rights in Bangladesh".

"The consensus-building commission is holding dialogue with political parties over the proposed amendments. Minorities will continue to enjoy the same rights as the majority Muslim population," he said.

Yunus noted the role of religion in the country and reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining religious harmony.

Also Read

Bangladesh has '2 chicken necks', far more vulnerable, says Himanta Sarma

Yunus to stay on as interim govt head, says Bangladesh's planning adviser

B'desh interim head Yunus calls cabinet meet amid rumours of exit: Report

Bangladesh's interim leader Md Yunus mulls resignation: What we know so far

Bangladesh's interim govt chief Yunus mulls resignation: Report

"We are committed to safeguarding the religious freedom of every citizen of the country," he said.

Responding to allegations of minority violence, Yunus said the interim government remains committed to transparency, inviting global journalists to visit and see the situation firsthand.

Bangladesh saw a spate of attacks on minorities including on the Hindu community following Hasina's ouster in August last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump sought mileage from Indo-Pak conflict, made false claim: US lawmaker

Indian all-party teams brief world on India's firm new anti-terror stance

India urges Brics to build cultural ecosystem celebrating diversity, unity

Op Sindoor paused after DGMO talks at Pak's request, Jaishankar on US role

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts western Nepal, no casualty reported

Topics :Muhammad YunusBangladeshBangladesh election

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story