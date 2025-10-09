Home / Finance / Insurance / AHPI, insurers discuss common empanelment and faster claims for patients

AHPI, insurers discuss common empanelment and faster claims for patients

The meeting between AHPI and insurers focused on a unified hospital empanelment system, quicker claim settlements, and improved patient experience nationwide

Insurance
Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) on Thursday held a meeting with the General Insurance Council (GIC) to explore ways to enhance patient experience, streamline hospital processes, and improve coordination between healthcare providers and insurers.
 
Industry leaders discuss collaboration and patient-first approach
 
The meeting brought together senior representatives from both sectors, including Girdhar Gyani, Director General, AHPI; Atul Kapoor, Treasurer, AHPI; and members from 15 hospitals. The insurance industry was represented by Inderjeet Singh, Sampath, and nine major insurers.
 
Key issues discussed included the creation of a common hospital empanelment framework across insurers, uniform billing standards, adoption of Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs), validation of new medical technologies, and integration with the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) to enable faster claim settlements.
 
Focus on faster approvals and discharge timelines
 
Both sides agreed on several measures to make the patient journey smoother, including pre-authorisation within one hour and discharge within three hours. There was also strong consensus on the need for a single empanelment process, where once a hospital is empanelled with one insurer, it would automatically be accepted by all participating insurers at the same tariff.
 
However, the discussions also highlighted concerns related to tariff fixation for new empanelments and specific clauses in the proposed framework. AHPI said it will review the draft in detail and seek legal opinion before moving forward with the GIC.
 
Commitment to long-term coordination between insurers and hospitals
 
“Our discussions today with GIC mark an important step toward building a more efficient and patient-friendly healthcare ecosystem,” said Girdhar Gyani, Director General, AHPI. “We are committed to working together with insurers to remove bottlenecks, set fair processes, and ensure timely access to care for patients across the country.”
 
The meeting concluded with an agreement to hold such dialogues on a regular basis to maintain momentum and track progress. The next round of discussions will be hosted by the GIC in Mumbai, where both sides will review developments on the agreed initiatives.

Topics :Insurancefinance sectorfinance

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

