AHPI, insurers discuss common empanelment and faster claims for patients

The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) on Thursday held a meeting with the General Insurance Council (GIC) to explore ways to enhance patient experience, streamline hospital processes, and improve coordination between healthcare providers and insurers.

Industry leaders discuss collaboration and patient-first approach

The meeting brought together senior representatives from both sectors, including Girdhar Gyani, Director General, AHPI; Atul Kapoor, Treasurer, AHPI; and members from 15 hospitals. The insurance industry was represented by Inderjeet Singh, Sampath, and nine major insurers.

Key issues discussed included the creation of a common hospital empanelment framework across insurers, uniform billing standards, adoption of Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs), validation of new medical technologies, and integration with the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) to enable faster claim settlements.

Focus on faster approvals and discharge timelines Both sides agreed on several measures to make the patient journey smoother, including pre-authorisation within one hour and discharge within three hours. There was also strong consensus on the need for a single empanelment process, where once a hospital is empanelled with one insurer, it would automatically be accepted by all participating insurers at the same tariff. However, the discussions also highlighted concerns related to tariff fixation for new empanelments and specific clauses in the proposed framework. AHPI said it will review the draft in detail and seek legal opinion before moving forward with the GIC.