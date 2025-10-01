ICICI Lombard, Care Health, Aditya Birla cut commissions after GST revision

Following reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates on individual health insurance premiums to nil from 18 per cent, and changes to input tax credit (ITC) norms with effect from October 1, 2025, some of the non-life insurers like ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Care Health Insurance, and Aditya Birla Health Insurance have reduced their commission payout to distributors on retail health insurance policies, according to sources.

According to the new GST regulation, the ITC benefits will not be available for insurers on commission, rewards & equivalent, and other corporate expenses. This is expected to have a major impact on the finances of the health insurance companies wherein the GST will now be a cost, weighing on the profitability and Expense of Management (EOM) of the insurers. Insurance companies are mandated to pass on the benefits to the customers, and keep the premiums at affordable rates. In order to mitigate the impact, some of the non-life insurers are reducing commission payout by 18 per cent.

In a communication to its distributors, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said, “To ensure a fair balance between the interests of customers, distribution partners, and ICICI Lombard, we will absorb the impact of ITC on non-commission-related expenses. However, the commission structure for GST-exempt policies will be revised.” Similarly, speaking on their commitment to pass on GST benefits to customers, Care Health also notified its distribution partners about moving to commission rates inclusive of GST, which will be effective from October 1, 2025. “At Care Health Insurance, we are committed to pass on the complete benefits to the customer. For all health/general insurance companies, there are many components like rent, technology, and contractual manpower, etc. for which they will have to bear GST. We will absorb the impact of GST on all these expenses. However, we are constrained the impact of GST on commission will be passed on to the distribution partners. This is being done to maintain a right equilibrium in customer’s interests,” the standalone health insurer said in its note.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance has told its distribution partners: “…Effectively, GST on commission, rewards & equivalent on all fresh and renewal business shall be borne by the distributors effective October 1, 2025.” Emails sent to these insurers did not elicit any response till the time of going to the press. The total health insurance premium in 2024-25 (FY25) stood at ₹1.18 trillion. Out of which, retail health insurance with around 40 per cent stood at ₹47,291.7 crore while group health insurance stood at ₹60,818.72 crore. Standalone health insurance companies collected nearly 57 per cent of the total premiums in retail health insurance at ₹27,254 crore in the period.