Home / Finance / Insurance / ICICI Lombard, Care Health, Aditya Birla cut commissions after GST revision

ICICI Lombard, Care Health, Aditya Birla cut commissions after GST revision

ICICI Lombard, Care Health and Aditya Birla Health Insurance have lowered commission payouts on retail policies as GST on health premiums goes nil and ITC norms tighten

Health Insurance Policy
Between April and August FY25, retail health insurance premiums stood at Rs 19,708.55 crore, while total health insurance premiums were Rs 53,459.72 crore.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Following reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates on individual health insurance premiums to nil from 18 per cent, and changes to input tax credit (ITC) norms with effect from October 1, 2025, some of the non-life insurers like ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Care Health Insurance, and Aditya Birla Health Insurance have reduced their commission payout to distributors on retail health insurance policies, according to sources.
 
According to the new GST regulation, the ITC benefits will not be available for insurers on commission, rewards & equivalent, and other corporate expenses. This is expected to have a major impact on the finances of the health insurance companies wherein the GST will now be a cost, weighing on the profitability and Expense of Management (EOM) of the insurers. Insurance companies are mandated to pass on the benefits to the customers, and keep the premiums at affordable rates. In order to mitigate the impact, some of the non-life insurers are reducing commission payout by 18 per cent.
 
In a communication to its distributors, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said, “To ensure a fair balance between the interests of customers, distribution partners, and ICICI Lombard, we will absorb the impact of ITC on non-commission-related expenses. However, the commission structure for GST-exempt policies will be revised.”
 
Similarly, speaking on their commitment to pass on GST benefits to customers, Care Health also notified its distribution partners about moving to commission rates inclusive of GST, which will be effective from October 1, 2025.
 
“At Care Health Insurance, we are committed to pass on the complete benefits to the customer. For all health/general insurance companies, there are many components like rent, technology, and contractual manpower, etc. for which they will have to bear GST. We will absorb the impact of GST on all these expenses. However, we are constrained the impact of GST on commission will be passed on to the distribution partners. This is being done to maintain a right equilibrium in customer’s interests,” the standalone health insurer said in its note.
 
Aditya Birla Health Insurance has told its distribution partners: “…Effectively, GST on commission, rewards & equivalent on all fresh and renewal business shall be borne by the distributors effective October 1, 2025.”
 
Emails sent to these insurers did not elicit any response till the time of going to the press.
 
The total health insurance premium in 2024-25 (FY25) stood at ₹1.18 trillion. Out of which, retail health insurance with around 40 per cent stood at ₹47,291.7 crore while group health insurance stood at ₹60,818.72 crore. Standalone health insurance companies collected nearly 57 per cent of the total premiums in retail health insurance at ₹27,254 crore in the period.
 
In April-August of FY25, retail health insurance premium stood at ₹19,708.55 crore while the total health insurance premium was at ₹53,459.72 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Life insurers firms plan to approach regulator for relief after ITC removal

Premium

Bima Sugam to launch with 2-3 products and e-KYC module by year-end

Premium

GST 2.0: Pent-up demand behind spike in insurance sales on day one

Premium

Insurers to pass on GST cut, expect slight demand rise in policies

Non-life insurers report single digit growth in premiums in FY26 so far

Topics :health insurance policyICICI Lombard General InsuranceICICI LombardAditya Birla Health Insurance

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story