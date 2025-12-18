Home / Finance / Insurance / Amended Insurance Bill boosts Irdai role in growth, stability: LIC MD

Amended Insurance Bill boosts Irdai role in growth, stability: LIC MD

For LIC, the proposed legislative changes will help the company in strengthening its reach, leveraging technology at scale, and for universal insurance coverage

R Doraiswamy
premium
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:19 PM IST
The Amended Insurance Bill strengthens the insurance regulator’s ability to guide sectoral development, safeguard consumer interests, and foster innovation in alignment with national priorities, said R Doraiswamy, managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), on Thursday.
 
“A strong, empowered, and forward-looking regulator is indispensable for balancing growth with stability in a rapidly expanding insurance market,” Doraiswamy said.
 
The Indian Parliament on Wednesday passed the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, marking a major overhaul of India’s insurance framework aimed at expanding coverage. The Bill has amended the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999, to modernise regulation and improve flexibility in a sector that remains underpenetrated despite rapid economic growth.
 
“From the perspective of financial inclusion, the proposed amendments will help accelerate the expansion of insurance coverage across underserved segments, including rural households, informal sector workers, women, and first-time policyholders. By facilitating simplified processes, digital adoption, and scalable distribution models, the Bill supports the broader public policy objective of extending formal financial protection to every citizen,” Doraiswamy said.
 
He also highlighted that the Bill provides a framework for greater operational agility and innovation, enabling insurers to respond effectively to changing demographic, economic, and social realities.
 
For LIC, the proposed legislative changes will help the company in strengthening its reach, leveraging technology at scale, and for universal insurance coverage.
 
“Importantly, these changes have come just after the bonanza of full GST waiver on all individual policies to great relief and joy of life insurance policyholders,” Doraiswamy said.
 

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

