Home / Finance / Insurance / Around 700 surety bonds worth Rs 3,000 cr issued by Insurance cos so far

Around 700 surety bonds worth Rs 3,000 cr issued by Insurance cos so far

The statement further said state-owned NHAI has so far received 164 insurance surety bonds, consisting of 20 bonds for performance security and 144 bonds for bid securities

bonds
The product, from the stable of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, has been developed in response to a demand identified by the industry and government.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

About 700 insurance surety bonds valued at around Rs 3,000 crore have been issued by different insurance companies so far, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement further said state-owned NHAI has so far received 164 insurance surety bonds, consisting of 20 bonds for performance security and 144 bonds for bid securities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Insurance surety bonds are financial instruments, where insurers act as 'surety' and provide the financial guarantee that the contractor will fulfil its obligation as per the agreed terms.

Wider adoption of such instruments will help to strengthen infrastructure development in the country.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Finance has made insurance surety bonds at par with bank guarantees for all government procurement, and NHAI has been urging insurance companies and contractors to use insurance surety bonds as an additional mode of submitting bid security, and /or performance security.

NHAI on Wednesday organised a workshop in New Delhi on the implementation of Insurance Surety Bonds (ISB) for NHAI contracts.

The objective of this workshop was to review the progress made in the implementation of Insurance Surety Bonds and encourage participation from the stakeholders for wider adoption of the instrument, the statement said.

Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on December 19, 2022, launched the country's first-ever surety bond insurance product to reduce the dependence of infra developers on bank guarantee.

The product, from the stable of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, has been developed in response to a demand identified by the industry and government.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Corporate bond market booms: Record high mobilization despite tax changes

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Go Digit General Insurance raises Rs 1,176.59 crore from anchor investors

Non-life insurance premium up nearly 16% at Rs 29,561.82 cr in April

Irdai asks insurers to compulsorily meet rural, social sector obligations

Base effect: Fuelled by LIC, life insurers clock 61% NBP in April

'Pet insurance market in India to reach Rs 6,500 crore mark by 2025'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Insurance industryBondsbond market

First Published: May 15 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story