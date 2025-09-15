DFS Secy asks insurers to launch outreach campaigns on GST benefits

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary, M Nagaraju, on Monday directed insurance companies to proactively undertake outreach campaigns to publicise the recent reforms and highlight their positive impact in making insurance more affordable and accessible.

“The measure is expected to make insurance more accessible and cost-effective, thereby strengthening financial security and enhancing insurance penetration across the country,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Nagaraju chaired a meeting in New Delhi with senior officials of the DFS, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), chairpersons and managing directors of public sector insurers, chief executives of leading private sector life and non-life insurers, and officials from the Life Insurance Council and the General Insurance Council.