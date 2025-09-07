Home / Finance / Insurance / More senior citizens opt to port health insurance policies: Experts

More senior citizens opt to port health insurance policies: Experts

Innovation, digital ease driving the shift, say insurers

Purchasing Health Insurance
premium
Insurers said that even as they see a rise in portability among senior citizens, they are also focusing on improving customer retention through better servicing and stronger claims support. | File Image
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Portability of health insurance policies among senior citizens is on the rise, driven by new and innovative products with additional coverage options, experts said. The practice has nearly doubled over the past two years.
 
According to data from PolicyBazaar, portability among senior citizens increased to 29 per cent of total health policies in 2024-25, up from 18 per cent in 2022-23. This sharp jump is credited to more seniors switching insurers in search of better coverage, improved claim support, and protection from steep premium hikes.
 
“There are a lot of new products coming into the industry because regulators have introduced the ‘use and file’ system. It is now easier to launch a product,” said Ankur Kharbanda, executive director and chief business officer, Niva Bupa Health Insurance.
 
“When a new product enters the market, it is usually better than earlier ones because of added innovation. With so much innovation happening, customers naturally tend to explore their options. The discussion around portability has grown, with some companies attracting higher portability through new products, while others retain customers with their upgraded offerings. Although portability has risen, the increase is not considerable enough to cause concern,” Kharbanda added.
 
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India first introduced guidelines on health insurance portability in 2011. Under these norms, policyholders can shift to another insurer offering a similar product at the time of renewal, without losing the benefits accumulated with their existing policy. Earlier, switching insurers or plans meant losing such credits, and policies had to start afresh with all waiting periods reinstated.
 
Despite being in place since 2011, portability was not widely used in the early years due to lack of awareness, perceived complexity, and fear of rejection by new insurers, said Priya Deshmukh, head of health product, operations, and services at ICICI Lombard. However, the concept has gained traction in recent years.
 
“Portability has picked up pace, especially among urban, tech-savvy, and financially literate consumers. Regulatory support and digital platforms have made the process easier and more transparent. In the past three years, we’ve seen over a 60 per cent rise in health insurance portability among senior citizens. This shift is largely due to the demand for more inclusive coverage, wider hospital networks, and better services. As insurers, it is our responsibility to make portability seamless and accessible, especially for older adults who rely on timely healthcare,” she said.
 
Insurers said that even as they see a rise in portability among senior citizens, they are also focusing on improving customer retention through better servicing and stronger claims support.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bima Sugam to roll out in phases for insurers, intermediaries, customers

Insurance product for rural India to be launched this year: Industry body

Premium

Govt draft norms to ease compliance for foreign investment in insurance

New Irdai chairman Ajay Seth urges insurers to innovate using DPI framework

Premium

Bima Sugam Phase I likely to launch in December after slight delay

Topics :Health Insurancesenior citizensPolicybazaarinsurance premium

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story