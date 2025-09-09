Life insurance sector posts 6% rise in new business premiums in August

Indian life insurers registered a 6.01 per cent growth in new business premiums (NBPs) in August 2025, driven by higher sales of both single and non-single premium policies, a release said on Tuesday.

NBPs increased to Rs 1,63,461.52 crore in August this year, compared to Rs 1,54,193.76 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to data released by the Life Insurance Council.

Individual single premiums grew 9.71 per cent, while individual non-single premiums rose 4.51 per cent during the period. Combined individual premium collections posted a 6.20-per cent growth on a YTD basis, it showed.

The council said the growth was supported by insurers' focus on expanding coverage among first-time buyers and strengthening distribution.