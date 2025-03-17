Edelweiss Life Insurance likely to break even by FY27: MD & CEO Sumit Rai

Edelweiss Life Insurance, a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Nichido, is likely to break even by FY27, nearly a decade and a half after it began operations as a life insurance company in India.

The private sector insurer has been incurring losses and remains reliant on capital infusion from its Indian parent, which in FY25 infused Rs 200 crore into the company.

“We should break even by FY26-27. Till that point, I think we will need capital infusion. But once we break even, I don’t think we will need much capital,” said Sumit Rai, managing director and chief executive officer, Edelweiss Life Insurance.

Initially, the life insurer had targeted breaking even within six years of launch. However, the life insurance industry witnessed a decline, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which further impacted the company’s target. According to Rai, both these events affected the company’s strategies. As of December 2024, the net loss of the life insurer expanded to Rs 133.26 crore from Rs 119.24 crore in the previous year. The total premium of the insurer stood at Rs 1,205.22 crore as of December 2024, compared to Rs 1,124.69 crore in the year-ago period. “We currently have a balanced mix of 50:50 between our proprietary and partnership channels. Our goal is to maintain this mix so that we are effectively able to leverage our existing network while also expanding our reach through strategic partnerships,” Rai said.