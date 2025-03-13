Slowdown in health and motor segment drag non-life premiums in Feb

Premiums of non-life insurance companies dropped 2.82 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in February to Rs 21,747.57 crore from Rs 22,378.12 crore in the year-ago period, due to changes in accounting norms and a slowdown in premium growth in the health and motor segments.

According to General Insurance Council data, general insurers, who operate in multiple business lines, witnessed about a 5 per cent Y-o-Y drop in premiums to Rs 17,399.3 crore in February, while premiums of standalone health insurers rose 7.80 per cent to Rs 3,234.6 crore.

Growth in non-life insurance premiums has taken a hit ever since the insurance regulator revised the accounting norms for long-term policies from October last year.

While the largest general insurer, New India Assurance, reported a 2.09 per cent Y-o-Y increase in premiums, the second-largest, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, saw its premium slip 0.69 per cent Y-o-Y. Among other state-owned insurers, United India Insurance posted a 14.30 per cent Y-o-Y drop, National Insurance saw a 4.10 per cent Y-o-Y growth, while Oriental Insurance’s premiums slipped 8.96 per cent Y-o-Y. For the month under review, all companies have deducted the long-term premiums accordingly for the current year only, following Irdai formats. So, numbers are not comparable. "The growth in premiums for the general insurance sector has been slower this year compared to last year. Apart from the general slowdown in economic activity and vehicle sales impacting premium growth, the growth has also been affected by the 1/N method of accounting, which has been applicable since October 2024, impacting the health and fire lines of business. Further, the increase in the number of policies has been limited. The fire segment has also been impacted due to aggressive pricing," said Neha Parikh, vice president and sector head – financial sector ratings, ICRA.