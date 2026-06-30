FSR: RBI flags sharp rise in life insurance policy surrenders, withdrawals

The pay-outs for surrenders and withdrawals of life insurance policies increased sharply in FY26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Financial Stability Report (FSR) released on Tuesday. Persistently elevated surrender rates signal policyholder dissatisfaction, product mis-selling, or competitive pressure from alternative financial instruments.

It also noted that the high cost of distribution for life and general insurers is weighing on underwriting margins for general insurers, compressing net margins and increasing the risk of acquisition-cost-driven mis-selling for life insurers.

According to the report, surrenders and withdrawals increased sharply, accounting for approximately 38.3 per cent of total pay-outs in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), exceeding maturity benefits, which stood at 36.9 per cent. Death claims have normalised to around 8.1 per cent.

"The near parity between surrenders and maturity pay-outs indicates that policyholders are increasingly exiting policies prematurely. This shift has direct implications for asset-liability management (ALM), as early exits disrupt the long-duration assumptions underpinning life insurance investment strategies and can force asset liquidation ahead of schedule," the RBI said in its report. Also, for life insurers, the divergence in the cost structure between public and private life insurers is evident, with private life insurers seeing their commission ratio nearly double from 2021-22 to 9.1 per cent in FY26, alongside a stable operating expense ratio. For general insurers, the commission ratio for public insurers has increased marginally over the last five years to 9.9 per cent, while private insurers' commission expense ratio rose sharply, materially outpacing premium growth to reach 21 per cent.