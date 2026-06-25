Govt sets performance targets for state-run general insurers for FY27

The government has prepared enterprise-level key performance indicators (KPIs) for state-owned general insurers for FY27, setting a target to bring down the incurred claims ratio (ICR) to 85 per cent over the next five years. This compares with the general insurance industry’s ICR of 82.9 per cent, while the combined ICR of the four public-sector general insurers stood at 97.3 per cent in 2025.

The insurers have been tasked with reducing the ICR of their group health insurance portfolios by 3 percentage points annually. They have also been asked to increase their market share in the retail health segment by at least 5 per cent every year over the next five years. Any regional office reporting an ICR of more than 90 per cent in the health segment will be required to explain the reasons, with monitoring by the head office.