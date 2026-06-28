ESIC forms three-member panel to strengthen internal audit after CAG report

According to a February release by the Labour Ministry, ESIC currently operates a network of 166 hospitals, 17 medical colleges and nearly 1,600 dispensaries as part of the healthcare delivery system under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme.

The audit review was part of a broader discussion on ESIC's administrative capacity, with the meeting also flagging staff shortages in the administration and finance wings. The Corporation has started recruitment processes to fill vacancies, according to the people cited above. Examinations conducted through AIIMS, New Delhi, for 238 Social Security Officer posts, 689 Upper Division Clerk posts and 175 Stenographer posts had been completed, according to the minutes. Results for Social Security Officer posts were declared on November 29, 2025, while results for the other cadres were awaited, the minutes of the meeting showed.