GST waiver lifts affordability but insurance reach remains limited

The recent GST reforms on insurance have been hailed as a landmark step toward making insurance more affordable and inclusive in India. The GST exemption on insurance will help reduce premiums, enhance affordability, and signal the government’s strong focus on insurance as an essential life necessity, the chiefs of four life insurance companies said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025.

Affordability gains but penetration challenge remains

Speaking to Business Standard’s Manojit Saha, Ratnakar Patnaik, Managing Director (MD) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), said: “I agree this (GST exemption) will help insurance grow and become affordable. But at the same time, the GST waiver alone will not help increase penetration. It will surely facilitate, but it itself is not sufficient to increase penetration levels.”

In early September, the GST Council announced a complete tax exemption on all individual life and health insurance policies, and their reinsurance has also been exempted to boost penetration. “It will surely help bring down prices and increase penetration. Insurance is not a product which people will stand up tomorrow and buy. For some time in September, it did happen for a few days. That is a good indicator. But we will have to keep this alive in the minds of customers, ensure we take it to every household, and make them aware of the benefits of lower prices and higher cover,” said Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Life Insurance.

Need for education, innovation, and distribution reforms The insurers said that along with the GST waiver, there is a need to educate people about affordability. GST formed a significant part of the cost, mainly for protection plans. They added that greater awareness, product innovation, more cross-selling opportunities, and improved distribution will be key to achieving deeper market penetration. Insurers also believe the move presents an opportunity to boost protection products while providing value-added services. According to Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Kotak Life Insurance: “As regards converting from a push product to a pull product, in every financial services business there has been one lead product — the customer acquisition engine. For us, that moment is term insurance. We can use this opportunity to make term insurance the feeder product, acquire customers on that backdrop, and then cross-sell and up-sell.”

Insurers see higher traffic, but stress on efficiency Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said: “The excitement and this kind of positive discussion on life insurance with this intensity is happening for the first time. The intensity has come because affordability has improved — an 18 per cent cut is a massive affordability change. In non-intermediated channels, especially online, we are seeing 30–50 per cent higher traffic.” Further, while insurers discussed opportunities created by the GST waiver, they also highlighted measures to counter the removal of input tax credit (ITC). They said the benefits should reach customers while the impact of lost ITC must be shared among manufacturers, distributors, and vendors.

While some insurers are in discussions with their distributors, LIC has passed on the benefits to customers without changing commission structures. Chugh said: “The government is sharing much of the burden, and so is the sector. There are four stakeholders — the customer, the manufacturer, the distributor, and vendors. The sector has acted in unison to ensure no negative impact on customers. We have absorbed it, but eventually, the other three stakeholders will have to share the burden.” Patnaik added: “Our priority continues to be the customer, and we have passed on the entire benefit to them. That has been our approach even today. As far as the GST on commissions is concerned, LIC has absorbed that as well. We have nearly 15 lakh agents, many of whom depend solely on income from life insurance.”