GST rate changes, ITC removal to weigh on insurers' profitability in Q2

The change in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates implemented last month, along with the removal of input tax credit (ITC), is likely to weigh on life and general insurance companies’ profitability in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), according to analysts.

Insurance companies have passed on the entire benefit of GST cuts to consumers and are likely to share the impact of ITC removal with distributors.

The profitability of life insurance companies — measured by the Value of New Business (VNB) margin — is expected to be hit by multiple factors, including product mix changes, loss of GST ITC on expenses, and higher yields.

Analysts project a 50–150 basis point year-on-year (Y-o-Y) compression in the VNB margins of private insurers. According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, “ITC loss for life insurance companies will be about 165–400 bps of VNB margins; we consider an increase in expenses due to the loss of ITC on distribution commissions and operating costs, without assuming any sharing of burden with distributors or customers.” Muted APE growth amid demand moderation and festive effect The Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) of life insurers is expected to be muted due to a high base during the quarter, along with demand moderation from changes in GST rates and the festive season impact in August and September.

“Among private listed players, Axis Max Life is likely to emerge as the growth leader, followed by HDFC Life and SBI Life, while IPRU Life is expected to post an APE decline, largely attributable to weakness in the retail business. LIC, too, is projected to report an APE contraction in Q2FY26, against a high base driven by strong channel-driven sales in September 2024,” said a report by Emkay Global Financial Services. Margins expected to contract across most major life insurers As per Emkay’s estimates, the leading private life insurer — SBI Life Insurance — is expected to report a VNB margin of 26.5 per cent in Q2FY26, compared with 26.9 per cent in Q2FY25. Its margin in Q1FY26 stood at 27.4 per cent.

HDFC Life Insurance’s margin is likely to be 23.9 per cent, against 24.3 per cent a year ago. In Q1FY26, the insurer’s margin was 25.1 per cent. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s margin may come in at 23.6 per cent, up from 23.4 per cent in Q2FY25; its margin in Q1FY26 stood at 24.5 per cent. Axis Max Life Insurance’s margin is expected to be 24.1 per cent, compared with 23.6 per cent last year. The insurer’s Q1FY26 margin was 20.1 per cent. Similarly, the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is likely to see its margin expand to 18 per cent from 17.9 per cent in the same quarter last year. “LIC witnessed strong growth in retail APE in September 2024, owing to the channel push before the implementation of the new surrender regulations,” analysts said. LIC’s margin in Q1FY26 was 15.4 per cent.

General insurers face elevated combined ratios, weak vehicle sales For general insurers, the combined ratio is expected to stay elevated due to a higher claims ratio despite operational efficiencies. A lower combined ratio indicates better profitability. General insurers continue to face growth headwinds due to weaker new vehicle sales in Q2FY26 and the ongoing impact of the 1/N regulation. The absence of a hike in the motor third-party (TP) segment is also likely to strain profitability. However, combined ratios may show marginal improvement, supported by better claims experience. Emkay said in its report, “Combined ratios are expected to remain elevated, although a marginal Y-o-Y improvement is anticipated on the back of a better claims experience. Profitability, however, should be supported by healthy investment income, driving robust PAT growth.”