The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Ajay Seth said on Friday that the objective function of regulations for India should be to minimise non-compliance with rules and regulations while maximising the facilitation of economic activities.

Speaking at the release of the Report on Regulatory Governance by Jindal Law School, the Irdai Chairman said that the objective function of regulations for India, at 78 with its growth and development aspirations, should be to minimise non-compliance with rules and regulations, subject to maximum facilitation of economic activities, rather than maximising economic activity subject to zero non-compliance.

He also said that regulations are essential for promoting competition, protecting consumers and public safety, and ensuring fair markets, but their core purpose is much larger than just fixing market failures.

They also face challenges in balancing efficiency, stability, and distribution. In general, activities that can be reversed if harmful should be guided by principles rather than prescriptions, which have far-reaching impacts, unlike those that cannot be reversed or can have stability-related concerns. He also said that in a world which is facing export, energy, and climate constraints, and is also facing plenty of risks, it is necessary to maximise domestic levers of growth. When focused on that area, appropriate regulations by way of deregulation in various areas, as well as better regulations in others, become a necessity for all of us.