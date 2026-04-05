System readiness gaps: Insurers likely to seek forbearance for 1 year

“Companies are clear in terms of position and progress is there, but when it comes to generating from a full-fledged automated system, including the automated data application programming interface, it will take time. And that is where we believe people might ask for forbearance. The preparation of the proforma involved assumptions and making certain simplifications, which has to be revisited now in addition to getting granular, accurate, and complete data from the system. That is where the challenge lies.”