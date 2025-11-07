Policyholders' expectations must shape insurance regulation: Irdai chief

There is a need to find ways to incorporate policyholders’ expectations at the regulation-making stage in the insurance sector, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( Irdai ) Chairman Ajay Seth said on Friday. He noted that while the industry’s views are well represented, the voice of policyholders remains a significant regulatory gap.

Speaking at the Gatekeepers of Governance conference, Seth said, “A significant regulatory gap from the insurance sector’s perspective is the voice of the public at the stage of regulation-making. While views of the insurance industry get well-articulated, we need to find ways to bring in expectations of policyholders, both current and potential, in a more structured and extensive manner.”

He also highlighted another concern — the unregulated state of health service providers — as an area requiring regulatory focus. Why is inter-regulatory coordination important for financial stability? Seth said inter-regulatory coordination aims to deal with overlaps and gaps, ensure financial stability, promote financial system development, and support financial literacy and inclusion. As the financial sector becomes more digitalised, regulation of one segment by a specific authority may create overlaps or gaps requiring close coordination among regulators. According to Seth, the interlinking of various segments of the financial sector, both domestically and globally, has occasionally led to instability in specific markets or across the broader financial ecosystem.

What does the IMF-World Bank report say about India’s financial stability? The Financial Stability Assessment Report 2025 by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank acknowledged that Indian authorities have advanced cyber security oversight, particularly for banks. However, it recommended that stress tests and cyber crisis simulations be expanded to cover cross-sectoral and market-wide events. Seth cited examples of how public authorities are formulating coordinated strategies to strengthen cyber security and enhance climate risk resilience within the financial sector. How are regulators addressing systemic and climate-related risks? Seth said regulators and the government must work together to develop a comprehensive framework for identifying, assessing, and monitoring systemic climate-related financial risks.