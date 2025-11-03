Home / Finance / Insurance / Govt seeks applications for Irdai WTM in actuary and distribution

The Ministry of Finance has opened applications for two senior Irdai positions - Whole Time Members (Actuary and Distribution) - as the current incumbents' terms conclude in January and February 2026

Aathira Varier
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
The Ministry of Finance has invited applications for the positions of two Whole Time Members — Actuary and Distribution — in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), as the tenures of the incumbent Whole Time Member (Actuary) P K Arora and Whole Time Member (Distribution) Satyajit Tripathy end in January 2026 and February 2026, respectively.
 
What qualifications are required for the Irdai Actuary position?
 
In its advertisement, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) invited applications from individuals with “knowledge or experience in life insurance, general insurance, actuarial science, finance, economics, law, accountancy, administration or any other discipline which would, in the opinion of the Central Government, be useful to the Authority.”
 
For the actuarial position, applicants should preferably be fellows of the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI), Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in the UK (IFA), Institute of Actuaries of Australia, Society of Actuaries in the US, or the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. Candidates must have at least 25 years of experience in actuarial science, including a minimum of three years at a senior level.
 
What are the eligibility criteria for the Member (Distribution) post?
 
For the role of Member (Distribution), the applicant must be a person of ability, integrity, and standing who preferably holds a postgraduate or professional degree in management, marketing, consumer affairs, or any related discipline considered useful to the Authority by the Central Government. Candidates should have at least 25 years of experience leading to a senior executive or management position in their respective organisations.
 
Applicants from the public or private sector should preferably have at least two years of experience at the board level or one level below it. Candidates from the regulatory sector should have a minimum of two years of experience as executive director in a regulatory body, while academicians should have at least two years of experience as a professor in the relevant department or faculty.
 
What are the age and deadline criteria for applicants?
 
The applicant’s age should not exceed 60 years as on the date of the vacancy — February 2, 2026, for the role of Member (Distribution), and January 4, 2026, for the Member (Actuary) position.
 
The last date for submitting applications is December 1, 2025.

Topics :IRDAIInsurance SectorIrdai chairman

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

