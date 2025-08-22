Home / Markets / News / India's outward FDI inches up to $3.51 billion in July, shows RBI data

India's outward FDI inches up to $3.51 billion in July, shows RBI data

India's outward FDI commitments rose marginally to $3.51 billion in July 2025 but declined sharply compared to June 2025, according to RBI data.

Insurance Sector, FDI, Nirmala Sitharaman, foreign direct investments, central government
Debt commitments rose to $305.9 million in July 2025, from $283.9 million in July 2024. However, they were lower than the $592.4 million recorded in June 2025. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose marginally to $3.51 billion in July 2025, up from $3.31 billion in July 2024. However, sequentially, they declined sharply compared to $5.13 billion in June 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.
 
Equity commitments fell to $1.6 billion in July 2025, compared with $2.04 billion a year ago and $2.09 billion in June 2025.
 
Debt commitments rose to $305.9 million in July 2025, from $283.9 million in July 2024. However, they were lower than the $592.4 million recorded in June 2025.
 
Guarantees for overseas units rose substantially to $1.61 billion in July 2025, from $987.17 million a year ago and $2.44 million in June 2025, RBI data showed.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi to offer extra incentives for first-time women investors in MFs

Wipro shares volatile on $375 mn HARMAN DTS acquisition; analysts weigh in

Who is Avadhut Sathe? Finfluencer on Sebi's radar: what we know so far

Sensex falls 700 pts, Nifty below 25k: Why are stock markets falling today?

Rupee slips for third day ahead of Powell speech; ends at 87.53/$

Topics :FDI equity inflowsFDI in banksFDI in India

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story