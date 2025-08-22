India's outward FDI inches up to $3.51 billion in July, shows RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose marginally to $3.51 billion in July 2025, up from $3.31 billion in July 2024. However, sequentially, they declined sharply compared to $5.13 billion in June 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.

Equity commitments fell to $1.6 billion in July 2025, compared with $2.04 billion a year ago and $2.09 billion in June 2025.

Debt commitments rose to $305.9 million in July 2025, from $283.9 million in July 2024. However, they were lower than the $592.4 million recorded in June 2025.