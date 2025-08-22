Bond yields rise to around five-month high on fears of increased supply

Government bond yields rose on Friday amid fears of increased debt supply, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settling at 6.55 per cent, up 2 bps from yesterday, the highest since March 28.

Market participants said that the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond might rise to 6.58–6.60 per cent during the next week.

“The overall sentiment in the bond market is down, and the yield (on the benchmark 10-year government bond) might rise to 6.58 per cent and then to 6.60 per cent,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “Mutual funds were on the selling side,” he added.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond has risen 30 bps since the 50 bps cut in the policy repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel on June 6.