Private life insurers see early signs of recovery in credit life business

Private life insurers are seeing early signs of a recovery in their credit life insurance business, as lender disbursements in the microfinance (MFI) segment picked up in the December quarter (Q3 FY26), with stress in the sector showing signs of normalisation.

In a post-earnings analyst call, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s management said the MFI-linked credit life segment has begun to revive during the quarter.

“We are starting to see that MFI has now started to turn around. I wouldn’t say it’s out of the woods yet, but very clearly, we have started to see a turnaround coming through in Q3. This is in line with the commentary that you’re also hearing generally around MFI credit. As that business starts to build up, we should be a natural beneficiary of that,” said Dhiren Salian, chief financial officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

The number of lives covered by insurers had declined sharply in FY25 due to a rise in mortality claims and lower underwriting in the credit life segment amid asset quality stress in the microfinance space. Credit life insurance is typically bundled with microfinance loans and settles outstanding dues in the event of a borrower’s death. HDFC Life Insurance’s management said credit protection rebounded strongly in Q3 FY26. The MFI segment saw a pickup aided by a favourable base, while non-MFI segments continued to deliver steady growth. Retail sum assured grew 33 per cent over the nine-month period and 55 per cent year-on-year in Q3 FY26.