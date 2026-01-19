India's insurance market to grow at nearly 7% CAGR over 2026-30: Swiss Re

Swiss Re also highlighted that rising natural catastrophe risk is colliding with rapidly expanding asset exposure in India, with an estimated $26–29 trillion in assets at the national level. Some of this exposure lies in catastrophe hotspots where high asset concentration overlaps with multiple perils, meaning a natural disaster in these regions could significantly impair national economic growth.
Amitabha Ray, Swiss Re’s market head for India, said: “India is a true bright spot for insurance growth in the mid term as opportunities emerge, especially in health and motor insurance. We are set to benefit from forward-looking regulatory reform, digital innovation and a disciplined but attractive product mix for consumers.”