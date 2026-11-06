Satin Creditcare Network to build ₹100 cr buffer amid risks: H P Singh

We have not announced a number yet. Internally, we are contemplating it, but we will see how the situation pans out. As a prudent management team and institution, we feel ₹100 crore buffer would be good enough. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requires a provision of about ₹152 crore, and we have made more than that. But nothing stops us from not going further in the future. If the numbers are very stable, why build so much buffer that it becomes a drag. An RoA of 6 per cent (excluding management overlay) perhaps looks better than 4.8 per cent (recorded in Q2). But as a matter of prudence, we are still creating buffers.