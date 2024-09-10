Golden Growth Fund to raise Rs 400 cr to build realty projects in Delhi

Golden Growth Fund, which is a real estate focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), plans to raise Rs 400 crore from investors to buy land and develop real estate projects in the national capital.

In a statement, Golden Growth Fund, a Category 2 AIF, said it has successfully secured Rs 25 crore in the first funding round, which concluded last month.

"This initial capital infusion will be used to acquire a prime land parcel in South Delhi," it said.

The acquisition is the first project under its strategic plan to develop high-end residential properties in the region. Grovy India Ltd, which has completed over 100 real estate developments in Delhi, will construct this project.