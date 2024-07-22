PE-VC investment rises 8% to $31.5 billion in Jan-Jun quarter: Report

Private equity funds and venture capital funds investments have risen 8 per cent year-on-year to $31.5 billion in the first half of 2024, a report said on Monday.

The amount of funds invested is 30 per cent higher than the July-December 2023 period, the report by industry lobby grouping IVCA and consultancy firm EY said.

From a volume perspective, the number of deals increased to 654 during the six months from 441 in the preceding six months and 439 transactions in the year-ago period.

"Notwithstanding valuation challenges, India continues to be a bright spot for deal-making, with its PE/VC ecosystem innovating to find opportunities for investments and make the best of the buoyant exit conditions," the consultancy firm's partner Vivek Soni said.



Pure play PE/VC investments (excluding real estate and infrastructure sectors) at $18.6 billion in H1 2024 were 20 per cent higher compared to $15.5 billion in the year-ago period.



There were 69 large deals of over $100 million each totalling $22.6 billion in the first half of 2024, against 61 large deals aggregating to $18.1 billion in the preceding six months.



These included Brookfield's acquisition of ATC India Tower Corporation for $2 billion, followed by two $1.5 billion deals, including Macquarie's acquisition of Vertelo and ADIA and KKR's investment in Reliance Retail Ventures warehousing assets.

Exits were up 18 per cent in terms of value at $11 billion, compared to the year-ago period's $9.4 billion, but were down by around a third compared to the preceding six months' $15.5 billion.



The first half of the fiscal recorded $6.7 billion of funds raised by 45 funds, which was 34 per cent lower than the year-ago period, the report said.