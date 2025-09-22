India plans to widen pension fund investments to boost returns: PFRDA chair

India's pension regulator is looking to widen investment options for private pension funds to drive better returns for subscribers, after it permitted fund houses to launch customised pension schemes earlier this month.

The regulator is considering allowing pension funds to invest in gold and silver exchange-traded funds, venture capital funds, private credit, and alternative investment funds (AIFs), S. Ramann, chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, said in an interview on Friday.

"It is imperative that public policy pushes towards making sure people get a good return from market instruments such that their own individual saving corpus becomes reasonably adequate," Ramann said.

At present, pension schemes invest mostly in debt and equity. The regulator is also considering easing norms around marking to market long-dated government and corporate bonds held by pension funds, Ramann said. The private pension fund industry oversees 15.78 trillion Indian rupees ($178.77 billion) in assets, catering to 80 million subscribers, with the regulator aiming to expand that subscriber base to nearly 300 million by 2030. Eleven financial firms currently offer pension products to consumers, while several others including Bajaj Finance and Bank of Baroda are in talks to enter the segment, Ramann said. To draw more interest to the sector, the PFRDA last week permitted private pension fund houses to offer customized investment plans based on a subscriber's risk appetite. Under the new framework, fund houses can offer schemes where the equity exposure can be 100%, up from the previous cap of 75%.