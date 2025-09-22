Home / Finance / Investment / India plans to widen pension fund investments to boost returns: PFRDA chair

India plans to widen pension fund investments to boost returns: PFRDA chair

The regulator is considering allowing pension funds to invest in gold and silver exchange-traded funds, venture capital funds, private credit, and alternative investment funds (AIFs), S. Ramann said

Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA
Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA | File Image
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's pension regulator is looking to widen investment options for private pension funds to drive better returns for subscribers, after it permitted fund houses to launch customised pension schemes earlier this month.

The regulator is considering allowing pension funds to invest in gold and silver exchange-traded funds, venture capital funds, private credit, and alternative investment funds (AIFs), S. Ramann, chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, said in an interview on Friday.

"It is imperative that public policy pushes towards making sure people get a good return from market instruments such that their own individual saving corpus becomes reasonably adequate," Ramann said.

At present, pension schemes invest mostly in debt and equity.

The regulator is also considering easing norms around marking to market long-dated government and corporate bonds held by pension funds, Ramann said.

The private pension fund industry oversees 15.78 trillion Indian rupees ($178.77 billion) in assets, catering to 80 million subscribers, with the regulator aiming to expand that subscriber base to nearly 300 million by 2030.

Eleven financial firms currently offer pension products to consumers, while several others including Bajaj Finance and Bank of Baroda are in talks to enter the segment, Ramann said.

To draw more interest to the sector, the PFRDA last week permitted private pension fund houses to offer customized investment plans based on a subscriber's risk appetite. Under the new framework, fund houses can offer schemes where the equity exposure can be 100%, up from the previous cap of 75%.

Fund houses will, however, be asked to adhere to product suitability rules to ensure adequate consumer protection, Ramann said.

"We have to put down guardrails of the suitability of a person from an income perspective, from an age perspective, also from a socio-economic background," he said. Another important guardrail Ramann mentioned is that savings shouldn't be allowed to be invested in unlisted equity or large numbers of obscure, low market cap stocks.

To incentivize fund houses to draw in fresh savers, the regulator plans to offer an additional commission of 0.1% of assets under management to entities where at least 80% of subscribers are new to the National Pension System (NPS).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Enzyme Offices looks to double revenue this fiscal, plans ₹50 cr investment

Premium

India Inc turns to equity, bonds as cheaper bank loans remain elusive

Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette raises $21 mn in funding round

Temasek looks to invest more in family-run businesses after Haldiram's deal

Indian pension managers request to relax bond investment guidelines

Topics :PFRDApension fundsPension Payment Order

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story