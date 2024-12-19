Narrowing of US, Indian 10-year treasury yields to impact FPI inflows

The narrowing spread between US 10-year treasury yields and Indian 10-year government securities yields, now at near two-decade lows, is expected to impact foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows into India's government debt and may even result in outflows, according to economists and market experts.

US 10-year yields have risen following the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, which revised the guidance for possible rate cuts in calendar year 2025 from 100 basis points (bps) to 50 bps. This came after the Fed cut rates by 25 bps, in line with market expectations, and raised its inflation forecast, leading to a surge in US yields.

Indian 10-year government securities closed at 6.78 per cent on Thursday, while US 10-year treasuries were trading at 4.54 per cent. The spread between the two benchmarks currently stands at 224 bps, the lowest since April 1, 2005.

According to Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist at India First Bank, the narrowing spread could lead to FPI outflows from Indian government debt. “In October and November, there were outflows from securities under the fully accessible route (FAR), and further narrowing of spreads could result in net outflows through this route,” Sen Gupta noted.

Data from the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) shows FPIs were net sellers of FAR-designated government securities in October and November, offloading Rs 5,187 crore worth of FAR securities in November and Rs 5,142 crore in October. October marked the first net outflow from FAR securities since April.

“There is a positive supply-demand dynamic for Indian government bonds, supported by robust domestic factors such as a narrow fiscal deficit and strong investor demand. This has limited the rise in Indian government security yields. However, upward pressure on US yields is expected to persist, as the Fed remains hawkish and fiscal uncertainty continues under President Trump,” Sen Gupta added.

A higher spread makes Indian debt more attractive to FPIs, compensating them for currency risk. Experts noted that the spread between US and Indian 10-year government securities has averaged between 350-400 bps over the past two decades.

“US interest rates remained very low for nearly 15 years following the Lehman crisis. With the Fed now normalising rates, US yields are rising. While the market had initially priced in a 100 bps rate cut in 2025, the Fed's hawkish tone has led to a revision, with only a 50 bps cut now being priced in. Upward pressure on US yields is likely to continue,” said a treasury head at a private sector bank.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, pointed out that the spread between US and Indian 10-year yields has historically averaged around 300-350 bps. “Since the Ukraine crisis, US 10-year yields have risen significantly, while India’s 10-year yields have remained range-bound due to the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity management operations,” Sabnavis said.

“Following the Fed rate cut, the spread between US and Indian 10-year yields has narrowed to a near two-decade low, which could lead to FPI outflows and put pressure on the domestic currency. While there is no specific ideal spread, a larger differential is preferred as it tends to attract inflows into India,” he added.

The rupee breached the psychologically crucial 85 per dollar mark on Thursday after the Fed’s meeting outcome indicated a more measured pace for future rate reductions.

“The narrowing spread between US and Indian 10-year yields will likely impact FPI inflows into Indian government securities, as such narrow spreads may not adequately compensate FPIs for the risk in Indian bonds,” said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.