With $4 bn across 87 deals, PE-VC funds' investments see 156% rise in Nov

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funds invested US$ 4 billion in November, which was 156 per cent higher than the year-ago period but lower about 15 per cent compared with the preceding month, a report said on Wednesday.

The month saw 87 deals -- 47 per cent higher than the 59 transactions in November 2023, as per the report by industry lobby grouping IVCA and consultancy firm EY.

"While 2024 had started off on a strong note, geopolitical tensions, uncertainty over US elections outcome, and inflation weighed on the markets, as did the bid-ask spread between seller expectations and buyer valuations," the consultancy firm's partner Vivek Soni said.

Soni said pure-play PE/VC investments in November totalled US$ 3.5 billion in November, a 297 per cent increase compared to the US$ 873 million in November 2023 and 27 per cent higher than the US$ 2.7 billion in October 2024.

The real estate and infrastructure asset class declined by a fifth when compared to the year-ago period to US$ 566 million in November 2024, the report said.

Buyout investments emerged as the leading deal type in November at US$ 1.6 billion, followed by start-up investments at US$ 1.1 billion, it said.

From a sectoral perspective, industrial products led with US$ 1 billion in PE/VC investments in November, followed by financial services and e-commerce at US$ 723 million and US$ 550 million, respectively.

The month recorded 15 exits worth US$ 3.7 billion, compared to US$ 1.2 billion across 22 exits in November 2023, the report said.

Total fundraises in November 2024 reached US$ 1.1 billion across eight funds, compared to US$ 401 million raised across six funds in November 2023.

